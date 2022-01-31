Firefighters battle blaze on Mitchell’s Pass near Ceres | News24

Mitchell’s Pass close to Ceres has a stop-and-go in place attributable to a wildfire.

The fireplace is the 76 th to be recorded within the Cape Winelands District Municipality in ten days.

Ground and aerial help are on web site to suppress the blaze.

Teams from the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services are attending to a hearth on Mitchell’s Pass, which was reported at 16:40. The fireplace, which began on the Witels River aspect of the move, has since jumped the Mitchell’s Pass street, and the move has a stop-and-go in place.

“Full ground and aerial support have been deployed,” mentioned municipal spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto.

The municipality has been tormented by wildfires over the past week. Between Wednesday 19 and Tuesday 25 January, the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fires Services responded to 75 fires. Seven of those have been thought-about, “… notable for either their potential for damage to livelihood or property”.

Three of these seven have been possible brought on by lightning strikes.

The two largest fires, Agter-Vink Rivier, on the Robertson Worcester border, and Pienaarskloof in Touwsriver stretched sources to their limits.

The Agter-Vink Rivier fireplace was introduced beneath management after 5 days of fireplace preventing, whereas firefighters have been on the scene in Touwsriver for 4 days.

The Western Cape is within the midst of its fireplace season, which takes place through the scorching, dry, and windy summer time months, and, on common, sees between 17 000 and 20 000 fires every year.

Cape Winelands Chief Fire Officer Wayne Josias mentioned: “While we applaud the incredible achievement of our fire teams under difficult circumstances, as they not only managed to avoid injury, but through excellent planning of finite resources, achieved our primary goal: Which is the prevention of loss of life and livelihood.

“We want to remind the general public that fires are everybody’s duty. We are coming into the most popular a part of our summer time months, please take into account having fun with our public areas in methods that don’t embody making fires, even when in designated braai spots.