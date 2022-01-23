Firefighters battling to contain raging fires in the Cape Winelands | News24

Firefighters are battling a number of raging fires within the Cape Winelands. (File picture by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Teams of firefighters had been deployed to varied components of the Cape Winelands.

Fires had been reported in Bainskloof, De Wet Klipbreker Depot, Koo Valley and Pearl Valley.

One of the fires in Koo Valley was brought on by lightning.

Firefighters are battling a number of raging fires within the Cape Winelands district municipality.

The municipality mentioned the fires had been listed so as of present precedence.

Municipal spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto mentioned that in Pearl Valley, outdoors Paarl, firefighting actions had been ongoing.

“However, the fire is fuelled by dense mixed vegetation and strong wind. Due to the dense vegetation, the fire is inaccessible. Air resources were ineffectual,” Otto mentioned.

Otto mentioned firefighters would try to dam the fireplace line from the skin, however there was grave concern that it’d bounce the street and head into the close by tomato farm.

Firefighters are to remain on the road all through the evening.

Firefighters additionally responded to a hearth in Bainskloof, Paarl.

“They were able to bring it under control. A ground team from CapeNature will continue monitoring and mopping up activities throughout the night.

??Ou Kaapse Weg Fire ??Here’s an overview of the recently contained Ou Kaapse Weg Fire.Philip Prins, Fire Manager for Table Mountain National Park says “it took us about an hour to get this fireplace underneath management. Initial assault undoubtedly labored for us right now.”#Fire #FireSeason pic.twitter.com/lwRmdTfU0l — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) January 22, 2022

“A hearth brought on by a lightning strike has been reported within the Koo Valley, Montagu. There is little info at this stage as groups are nonetheless en route,” said Otto.

Another team responded to a fire in the vicinity of De Wet Klipbreker Depot, in the De Wet area.

Otto said various fire stations assisted the local fire authorities within the borders of towns.

Meanwhile, multiple fire services and helicopters were battling a forest fire next to Val de Vie.

The fire is currently under control.

Extra manpower, two 4×4 tanker trucks and five cruiser units were deployed to the area.

