Firefighters rescue child, adult from apartment fire in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis firefighters rescued two folks from a three-story condo constructing in a single day.

The metropolis’s hearth division mentioned an grownup and little one have been in a prime ground unit in a constructing on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North when crews arrived simply earlier than 12:30 a.m.

Both have been handled for smoke inhalation, and a 3rd particular person wanted assist for a heart-related challenge. All three are doing higher.

The Red Cross helps about 20 residents displaced by the hearth.

The hearth division gave no phrase on the way it began.