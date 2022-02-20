Firefighters Still Struggle To Douse Fire On Vessel Carrying VW Group’s Luxury Cars

Firefighters are struggling to place out a hearth that broke out on Wednesday on a vessel carrying hundreds of luxurious automobiles, which is adrift off the coast of Portugal’s Azores islands, a port official mentioned, including it was unclear after they would succeed. The Felicity Ace ship, carrying round 4,000 automobiles together with Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electrical with lithium-ion batteries, caught fireplace in the midst of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. The 22 crew members on board have been evacuated on the identical day.

“The intervention (to put out the blaze) has to be done very slowly,” Joao Mendes Cabecas, captain of the closest port within the Azorean island of Faial, informed Reuters late on Saturday. “It will take a while.”

Lithium-ion batteries within the electrical automobiles on board are “keeping the fire alive”, Cabecas mentioned, including that specialist tools to extinguish it was on the best way.

It was not clear whether or not the batteries sparked the hearth.

Volkswagen, which owns the manufacturers, didn’t verify the full variety of automobiles on board and mentioned on Friday it was awaiting additional data. Ship supervisor Mitsui O.S.Okay. Lines Ltd didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Cabecas beforehand mentioned that “everything was on fire about five meters above the water line” and the blaze was nonetheless removed from the ship’s gasoline tanks. It is getting nearer, he mentioned.

“The fire spread further down,” he mentioned, explaining that groups might solely sort out the hearth from exterior by cooling down the ship’s construction because it was too harmful to go on board.

They additionally can’t use water as a result of including weight to the ship might make it extra unstable, and conventional water extinguishers don’t cease lithium-ion batteries from burning, Cabecas mentioned.

The Panama-flagged ship will likely be towed to a rustic in Europe or to the Bahamas however it’s unclear when that may occur.

