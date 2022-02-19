Fires rage out of control in Argentina

Almost 800,000 hectares of the province of Corrientes in northwestern Argentina has been devastated by wildfires.

According to a report by the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) launched on Friday, 785,238 hectares of land had been burned as a result of blazes, which represents 9% of the province’s space.

According to the INTA, the fires have affected an excessive amount of wildlife within the nation’s northeast.

Many animals have been burned by flames or poisoned by smoke, whereas others have been run over on roads attempting to flee the fires.

Firefighting groups have been persevering with operations to extinguish the flames.