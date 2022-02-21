Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics

The Olympic flame has been extinguished in Beijing, with fireworks filling the night sky, marking the tip of probably the most locked-down video games in historical past.

It was the second pandemic Olympics within the greater than two years for the reason that coronavirus first emerged in China.

The actions of athletes, media and staff had been closely restricted and everybody wore masks and took day by day COVID checks.

There had been solely 463 optimistic COVID checks reported amongst 1000’s of people that got here to Beijing for the Games.

Internationally, many denounced the IOC for holding the Olympics in live performance with a Chinese authorities accused of human rights violations.

Several Western governments boycotted by not sending any official delegations, although they despatched athletes.

China denied such allegations, because it usually does.

Attention now turns to 2024 in Paris, the place officers hope for a COVID-free and scandal-free Summer Games.