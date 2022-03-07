Fireworks as SARU executive exits EP election after explosive Cannon’s scathing criticism | Sport

SA Rugby govt board member Jannie Louw walked out amid elected EP president Maasdorp Cannon’s scathing criticism of the mom physique.

Cannon known as SARU president Mark Alexander and deputy Francois Davids “sell-outs” and that the Springbok emblem was “racist”.

On Saturday, Louw accused Cannon of “telling lies” after he defeated Vernon Stuurman on the EP Rugby Union elective convention.

Rugby administrator Louw was in Gqeberha for Saturday’s convention because the South African Rugby Union’s (SARU) observer to the proceedings.

However, Louw, who has been a part of SARU’s administration of the Southern Kings earlier than, alongside late rugby administrator Monde Tabata, staged a walkout throughout Cannon’s acceptance speech through which he censured the rugby governing physique.

Cannon defeated his competitor for the EP president’s submit Vernon Stuurman by 108 votes to 77 at Callie High School.

According to the Herald, Cannon celebrated the event by reiterating his scornful stance on SARU, saying the sporting federation had not accomplished sufficient to take away racism in rugby.

This got here after Cannon informed mourners at former prop Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service a number of weeks in the past that SARU president Alexander and deputy president Francois Davids have been “sell-outs” and that the Springbok emblem was “racist”.

Louw, nevertheless, wasn’t having it.

“You (Cannon) are totally wrong and are telling lies to the people,” he’s quoted as saying to Cannon within the convention earlier than strolling out.

“Go to the government and ask government for stats. You will see the stats. Don’t tell lies.”

However, Cannon wouldn’t backtrack, though including that it was “a pity about (Louw’s) exit.”

“I spent 14 months in detention for what I believed in, and the time for change is now,” stated Cannon within the aftermath of the storm.

“We have treated him (Louw) with respect, and that is disrespectful. We even allowed him to interject in the programme as an observer, which is not allowed.

“I do not suppose that if I’m an observer at another assembly, I can storm the rostrum and attempt to let one thing enter the report.

“If there is an issue with a relationship, that is not a way to build a relationship.

“It might be that the reality hurts. I’m saying that SA Rugby has not modified.

“It is simple; why are they clinging to an emblem (the Springbok) Madiba believed he could buy them over, but he didn’t.

“Now it’s for us to right our historical past, and we can not apologise for it.”

Louw was elected to the SA Rugby govt council, the board of governors for its company enterprise, in 2020. Previously, he was Griquas president for six years.

Cannon’s election means he’ll serve on the SARU normal council, which consists of 14 union presidents and is the very best rugby decision-making physique within the nation.