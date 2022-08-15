Fireworks explosion in Armenia kills at least 5 and injures 60

A well-liked market within the Armenian capital, Yerevan, was devastated by a large explosion at a fireworks storage space on Sunday.

The blast at Surmalu market, occurring early afternoon, killed at the least 5 folks, injured 60 others and sparked an enormous fireplace that raged into the night time, in keeping with the nation’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

19 extra individuals are unaccounted for as of Monday morning, with family members believing they might nonetheless be trapped within the wreckage of a constructing destroyed by the blast.

The reason for the explosion stays unknown.

Rescue employees and volunteers searched amid still-exploding fireworks, pulling useless and injured folks from underneath slabs of concrete and twisted metallic all through Sunday.

The victims are 4 ladies and a person.

Armenia’s General Prosecutor’s Office introduced in a single day that it was opening an investigation into attainable violations of “fire regulations” or guidelines round storing flammable merchandise.

Surmalu wholesale market is historically very busy on Sundays.

Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion occurred in an space the place fireworks had been saved, but the authorities haven’t confirmed this.

“There is no information at the moment,” Alen Simonyan, Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia informed AP reporters on Sunday afternoon. “There is no conclusion [on what caused the blast] yet, but most likely a violation of fire discipline or something like that.”

Footage circulating on social media confirmed a thick plume of black smoke rising excessive into the sky, with the sound of small detonations crackling in fast succession within the background.

Rescuers used diggers to clear giant piles of steaming rubble from the demolished constructing in an try to seek out survivors.

Many volunteers additionally received concerned, shifting piles of heavy concrete and twisted metallic by hand.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life, this is the first time I see such a thing,” mentioned native resident Arsen, who didn’t give his surname.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, some 200 firefighters and rescue employees had been deployed to the scene, in addition to a number of vans and building equipment.

They used lengthy water hoses and ladders to extinguish the flames, leaving blackened, smouldering ruins.

The market, two kilometres south of town centre, is in style with locals for its low costs and number of items.

The embassy of Russia, a neighbouring nation of Armenia, indicated on Sunday night it was searching for to ascertain whether or not Russians had been among the many victims.

“We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the explosion,” it mentioned in a press release.