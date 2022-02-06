Firing from Afghanistan kills five Pakistani troops

At least 5 troopers in Pakistan have been killed by firing from neighboring Afghanistan, Islamabad mentioned Sunday, in an assault claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

The Pakistan navy mentioned Islamabad “strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists,” including it was decided to defend its borders.

The assault, claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), passed off within the Kurram district of rugged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the Afghan border, officers mentioned.

The TTP has been emboldened by the return to energy of the Taliban in Afghanistan and has stepped up assaults since a month-long truce with the federal government ended final 12 months.

The Taliban are separate teams in Afghanistan and Pakistan, however share a standard ideology and each are drawn from those that dwell on both facet of the border.

