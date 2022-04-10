First 100 Days: Amid rising crime and COVID, Mayor Eric Adams says he’s laid the foundation for change

NEW YORK — Sunday marks Mayor Eric Adams’ one centesimal day in workplace. To say Adams took workplace at a tough time can be an understatement.

The metropolis remains to be battling COVID, there’s rising gun violence and growing homelessness. But whereas a lot of these metrics have but to enhance, the mayor mentioned he is laid down the inspiration for change, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

During one among his first public occasions as mayor, Adams declared he wished to convey swagger again to New York City. He’s actually dressed the half and has no scarcity of confidence.

When CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer requested how his life modified since taking the oath of workplace on January 1, Adams mentioned it wasn’t the kind of drawback, however the quantity.

“The volume is a lot, every day, all day. No more drinking out of a garden hose. You’re drinking out of a fire hose,” Adams mentioned.

His finest day thus far? Announcing a program to create jobs for foster kids.

His worst? When NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora had been killed and Adams met their households on the hospital.

“It was just so painful. I remember walking into the room and watching the faces and, you know, sometimes pain reaches an intensity point then it starts to dissipate. In that hospital, never dissipated. It just stayed at the level of pain and it was hard, it was hard,” Adams mentioned.

On day one, Adams pledged to, in his phrases, “get stuff done.” So far, that features:

Putting extra cops within the subway

Establishing neighborhood security groups to get weapons off the road

A promise to enhance security at 1,000 visitors intersections

A blueprint for financial restoration

Adams ran right into a buzz noticed of criticism when, as a part of the financial restoration blueprint, he determined to carry the COVID vaccine mandate for sports activities and leisure figures.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets was probably the most distinguished unvaccinated athletes.

Public staff had been livid as a result of greater than 1,400 had misplaced their jobs as a result of they’d not get vaccinated. Thousands extra may nonetheless lose their appeals.

When requested it he would rehire those that misplaced their jobs, particularly cops, firefighters and emergency medical personnel, Adams firmly mentioned, “No.”

“If you love the job, you’re not going to allow a COVID shot to get in the way,” he mentioned.

The mayor is busy planning for his subsequent 100 days. Soon, he plans to offer a significant tackle to New Yorkers that can lay out the scope of the town’s issues and what his workplace plans to do.