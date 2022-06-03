First African-born Miss France investigated over apartment gift from late Gabon president
The French National Prosecutor for Financial Crimes (PNF) confirmed to CNN on Thursday that Rolland has been put underneath formal investigation on prices of “concealment and embezzlement of public funds.”
No warrant of arrest has been issued towards Rolland, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned.
In an announcement despatched to CNN, her lawyer Charles Morel mentioned the luxurious actual property Rolland acquired from the Bongo household was unsolicited and was solely found to be questionable after a few years.
“She obviously acknowledges having been naive but disputes any offense,” Morel mentioned, including: “At no time did she know of the origin of the funds or the financial package.”
Morel additionally acknowledged that Rolland had “no doubt that she will be cleared at the end of the investigation.”
The Bongo household has dominated Gabon for greater than 5 many years.
Omar Bongo dominated over Gabon with an iron fist along with his many years in energy blighted by spiraling allegations of corruption.