First African-born Miss France investigated over apartment gift from late Gabon president

Rolland was the primary African-born winner of the Miss France pageant in 2000, when she was age 22. In 2003, the wonder queen acquired an residence in Paris as a present from Bongo, with the true property valued at about €800,000 (over $850,000), according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The French National Prosecutor for Financial Crimes (PNF) confirmed to CNN on Thursday that Rolland has been put underneath formal investigation on prices of “concealment and embezzlement of public funds.”

No warrant of arrest has been issued towards Rolland, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned.

In an announcement despatched to CNN, her lawyer Charles Morel mentioned the luxurious actual property Rolland acquired from the Bongo household was unsolicited and was solely found to be questionable after a few years.