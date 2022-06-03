Africa

First African-born Miss France investigated over apartment gift from late Gabon president

Rolland was the primary African-born winner of the Miss France pageant in 2000, when she was age 22. In 2003, the wonder queen acquired an residence in Paris as a present from Bongo, with the true property valued at about €800,000 (over $850,000), according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The French National Prosecutor for Financial Crimes (PNF) confirmed to CNN on Thursday that Rolland has been put underneath formal investigation on prices of “concealment and embezzlement of public funds.”

No warrant of arrest has been issued towards Rolland, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned.

In an announcement despatched to CNN, her lawyer Charles Morel mentioned the luxurious actual property Rolland acquired from the Bongo household was unsolicited and was solely found to be questionable after a few years.

“She obviously acknowledges having been naive but disputes any offense,” Morel mentioned, including: “At no time did she know of the origin of the funds or the financial package.”

Morel additionally acknowledged that Rolland had “no doubt that she will be cleared at the end of the investigation.”

The Bongo household has dominated Gabon for greater than 5 many years.

Omar Bongo died of cardiac arrest whereas being handled for intestinal most cancers in 2009. He dominated the Central African nation for 42 years, having grow to be president in 1967, seven years after Gabon gained independence from France. He was swiftly succeeded by his son Ali Bongo.

Omar Bongo dominated over Gabon with an iron fist along with his many years in energy blighted by spiraling allegations of corruption.

The late president’s acquisitions in France have been topic to a long-running legal inquiry by French authorities, with a few of his accounts frozen and properties seized.
In 2016, two homes belonging to Bongo’s son Ali had been seized, one in Nice and the opposite within the capital, Paris, according to Le Parisien.
Four of Omar Bongo’s kids have been indicted for corruption by French prosecutors — an allegation all of them deny.

CNN’s Dalal Mawad reported from Paris and Nimi Princewill wrote from Lagos.



