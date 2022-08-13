First Alert Forecast: A superb weekend! Abundant sunshine, low 80s on Saturday

If you are not studying this exterior, you need to be! After our prolonged stretch of oppressive warmth and humidity, we’re an outstanding August weekend!

This afternoon will function ample sunshine and temps within the low 80s. Dew factors will as soon as once more solely be within the 40s and 50s, so it will really feel very comfortable and refreshing as excessive strain stays in management.

CBS2



If you are headed out later tonight, it’s possible you’ll even wish to seize the jacket! Lows will fall into the 60s round New York City and 50s in most of the suburbs. It stays quiet beneath largely clear skies in a single day.

CBS2



For Sunday, it will nonetheless be a really good day. Expect related temps with shiny skies, however you’ll discover extra in the way in which of excessive clouds streaming in by way of the day, particularly towards night.

Our subsequent probability of showers arrives on Monday and lingers into midweek. We actually might use some rain as components of the realm are actually categorized as extreme drought.

CBS2



While it initially regarded like we would decide up a superb soaking, the newest pattern is for extra on/off showers at occasions.

CBS2



Check again for the newest, we’ll hold you posted. For now, simply benefit from the lovely weekend!