First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny, low 80s, afternoon showers possible

Monday will likely be partly sunny with extra clouds at occasions and highs within the low 80s. There’s an opportunity of a spotty bathe this afternoon, particularly north and west of New York City.

Tonight will likely be partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s across the metropolis and 50s for the NW suburbs.

For Tuesday, count on an general good day with a mixture of solar and clouds, a light breeze, and only a slim probability of a bathe for the east finish of Long Island. Highs will likely be within the low 80s as soon as once more.

This week has trended considerably drier as low stress passes south and east of the realm and tracks farther offshore than it appeared final week.

Wednesday might convey an opportunity of some showers, however even that now appears spotty at finest. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy with highs within the higher 70s.

Things heat again into the mid 80s with extra sunshine for late week.