First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, no humidity, low 80s inland Saturday

No complaints within the climate division. We’re taking a look at a ten/10 weekend!

Expect loads of sunshine, no humidity and highs within the low 80s inland this afternoon … 70s for the seashores.

CBS2



Tonight is usually clear and quiet. It’ll be on the cool aspect with temps falling to round 60 within the metropolis, 50 for the suburbs and even some 40s far north and west.

CBS2



Rinse and repeat for Sunday! More sunshine with temps a contact cooler, topping out within the mid to higher 70s.

CBS2



There’s a low threat of rip currents by way of the weekend. But keep in mind, ocean water continues to be chilly, primarily within the higher 50s and low 60s.

CBS2



The good climate rolls into Monday underneath principally to partially sunny skies. Our subsequent likelihood of showers strikes in in a while Tuesday.