First Alert Forecast: Record-setting heat possible with humidity; Storm chance Sunday

Weekend forecast: sizzling, sizzling, sizzling! We have a Red Alert issued for Saturday and Sunday because of the anticipated warmth, in addition to a danger for a couple of robust storms late Sunday afternoon.

While we’re not speaking a warmth wave or something like that, it is the primary of the season and hottest days since final August.

This afternoon is hazy, sizzling and humid. Temps will climb into the low to mid 90s inland with warmth indices of 95 to 100 levels. A Heat Advisory stays in impact by way of tomorrow for inland places.

The coasts will keep barely cooler within the 80s. Don’t let the water idiot you, it is nonetheless very chilly with most ocean temps nonetheless within the 50s. Combine that with the rip present danger and no lifeguards, it is best to remain out of the water.

It stays heat and muggy tonight with temps falling into the 60s and low 70s.

Sunday shall be one other sizzling one … only a couple levels decrease with highs within the low 90s. We’re tremendous by way of noon earlier than a chilly entrance approaches within the afternoon.

Any time after 2 or 3 p.m. or so, some showers and thunderstorms shall be doable. Just a few may very well be robust to extreme, with the most effective danger of that to the north and west.

That’ll be a basic “heat breaker” with temps again into the 70s on Monday.

Have an excellent weekend. Stay cool and keep protected!