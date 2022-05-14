First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, cooler near the coasts

Keep the umbrella helpful at present! While it will not be raining all the time, scattered showers and some rumbles are probably this afternoon into the night.

Skies stay largely clouds with highs within the low to mid 70s. The coasts keep cooler within the higher 60s.

Some scattered showers proceed into tonight. Lows will probably be within the higher 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog could develop in a single day as soon as once more.

As for Sunday, it is wanting hotter and drier. There’s nonetheless a slight probability of a passing bathe, however we must always see some brighter skies general by afternoon, particularly inland. Highs will probably be within the higher 70s to low 80s.

Monday will probably be even hotter with temps topping out round 80 levels forward of a chilly entrance. Heads up … some sturdy to extreme thunderstorms are doable by late afternoon because the font strikes by means of.

Have an excellent weekend!