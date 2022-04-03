First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, snow/mix north and west of NYC, drying out overnight

As anticipated, immediately might be a wetter end to the weekend. After a spherical of regular showers this morning, it is a bit extra scattered into the afternoon.

Just hold an umbrella useful! Some snow/combine can also be doubtless within the greater elevations nicely north and west. Highs will prime out proper round 50 levels.

After a leftover bathe early this night, issues progressively dry out in a single day. It’ll flip breezy with some gusts 20-30 mph at occasions. Lows might be within the 30s for the suburbs to close 40 within the metropolis.

Looking on the week forward, the decide will truly be Monday. We’ll have a pleasant mixture of solar and clouds with seasonable temps within the mid 50s.

Things flip unsettled for mid to late week with durations of rain, particularly Wednesday and Thursday.