First Alert Forecast: Snow Squall Warnings Expire Across Tri-State Area

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A Wind Advisory is in impact for all the space via midnight for gusts as much as 50 mph at instances.

All snow squall warnings within the Tri-State Area have expired.

Highs right now shall be within the higher 30s and low 40s. Clouds shortly clear once more in a single day and winds step by step subside.

Waking up Sunday, temps shall be within the teenagers and low 20s with wind chills within the single digits. Sunday shall be chilly and sunny with highs within the mid 30s.

We’re again into the 50s for the vacation on Monday.

Have a terrific weekend.