First Alert Forecast: Temps Reach Upper 50s Before Big Changes Saturday Night, Light Snow After Midnight

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Get exterior at this time! It’s the final of our style of spring earlier than huge adjustments come tonight. Expect highs within the higher 50s to round 60 this afternoon underneath a mixture of solar and clouds.

A powerful chilly entrance then swings via this night. Temps will crash into the 20s to round 30 levels in a single day, and sure… a fast spherical of sunshine snow strikes in after midnight.

This just isn’t an enormous storm and received’t trigger too many points. There’s an opportunity that areas farther N&W see one thing greater than some flurries.

The most snowfall will happen alongside the coasts the place 1-2 inches (even some remoted 2-3 inches) might be attainable. New York City probably finally ends up with about an inch or so.

Any leftover flakes shortly exit by early afternoon with maybe some breaks of solar, particularly to the west.

Highs Sunday will wrestle to get above freezing with wind chills within the 20s all day.

The core of the chilly might be on Valentine’s Day earlier than temps climb once more into subsequent week. Have a fantastic weekend!