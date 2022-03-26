First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 3/26 Saturday forecast

Morning! We’re beginning off with temps within the 40s and we’ll climb into the low 50s this afternoon. That’s seasonable for this time of 12 months, however sadly it’ll get a lot colder than that over the subsequent couple of days.

Expect scattered showers by the day at present, however they’re hit or miss. Some rumbles of thunder together with small hail will probably be doable in any stronger showers. Overall, it isn’t a washout… but it surely will not be the very best trying day both. Keep the umbrella useful.

Sunday is the drier half, but it surely turns colder with highs solely within the 40s. It’ll even be blustery with gusts to 30 mph at occasions. Some flurries or perhaps a fast snow bathe cannot be dominated out, primarily for the upper elevations north and west.

It’s Sunday night time into Monday that the core of the chilly strikes in. Wind chills will solely be within the single digits for a lot of waking up Monday and by afternoon… they’re going to solely be within the 20s. Temps will high out within the low to mid 30s, about 20 levels under regular.

The excellent news is as traditional for early spring, the chilly snap is brief lived. We’ll regularly climb nearer to regular by midweek and the 60s return late subsequent week. Have an incredible weekend!