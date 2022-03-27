First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 3/27 Sunday forecast

A moderately dynamic climate sample will likely be in place for the subsequent few days. For tonight, winds will likely be a bit on the sturdy aspect, with gusts as much as 20 mph, and temps will then plummet into the 30s, below largely cloudy skies. Our low will likely be 38.

Sunday begins on the sunny aspect, however then turns into unsettled, with mild showers shifting again in in the course of the afternoon. Some snow might combine in for our northwestern counties. Winds will proceed to be gusty, with gusts as much as 30 mph at instances, as we see a excessive of 47.

As Sunday evening rolls in, arctic air begins to pour into the area. With winds persevering with to be gusty, wind chills will drop into the kids and twenties. Actual temps will even be fairly chilly. The forecasted low for the town is 23, whereas the northern suburbs will drop into the kids.