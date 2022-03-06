First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 3/6 Sunday morning forecast

Good night all,

For tonight, clouds roll in, as a heat entrance advances in the direction of the area. Light showers and fog will accompany the entrance. Coastal areas will see the best probability of fog. Our forecasted low is 42, nonetheless, temps are prone to slowly rise in a single day, with the development of the nice and cozy entrance.

By Sunday, a good warmup will probably be effectively underway, with widespread file heat for the realm. Showers will probably be ongoing all through the morning and really early afternoon, however after that, temperatures will probably be off to the races.

Under largely cloudy skies, temperatures will soar into the higher 60s and decrease 70s. The solely exception will probably be jap Long Island, the place temps are prone to stay caught within the 50s.

Along with the spring-like heat, it would even be fairly breezy at instances, with gusts as much as 30 mph. Our forecasted excessive is 70, which might break the file of 68 set in 1935.

Sunday night time will see a continuation of the delicate circumstances, with the potential for showers. Our low will probably be 59.