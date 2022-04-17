First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 4/17 Easter morning forecast

After final evening’s showers moved by, we’re waking as much as MUCH colder air on your Sunday.

Wind chills are within the 30s for a lot of, though skies are vivid. It’ll be a brighter, breezy vacation with a mixture of solar and clouds. Highs will solely high out within the higher 40s and low 50s, about 15-20 levels colder than yesterday!

It’ll be even chillier tonight with lows round 40 within the metropolis and low to mid 30s for the ‘burbs. A Freeze Watch has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for areas the place the rising season has already begun (primarily south and east). Despite the chilly, it’ll stay dry.

Monday begins off chilly, however vivid. Clouds enhance into the afternoon forward of a coastal storm that can carry a soaking rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The increased elevations of Sullivan/Ulster and into the Poconos/Catskills will probably see some accumulating snow. Stay tuned.

We’ll regularly climb to extra seasonable temps within the 60s by midweek. Happy Easter to those that have a good time!