First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 4/24 Sunday morning forecast

Good morning! We’re waking as much as temps within the 40s throughout the area. Some showers moved by means of in a single day, and some lingering sprinkles are doable in spots in the event you’re out and about early on this Sunday.

Skies will brighten and we’ll see extra sunshine at this time. The large story would be the drastic distinction in temps relying in your location! The farther west you go, the hotter it’s going to be. If you are to the east, sorry… it is going to be a cold one. Highs will vary from close to 70 in western NJ to simply the low 50s for the east finish. It’ll even be primarily cloudy the farther east you go because of the marine affect.

Monday appears to be like to be a dry, however largely cloudy day with temps on both facet of 60 levels. Our subsequent widespread bathe danger is on Tuesday. Temps keep under regular by means of the week, particularly behind a chilly entrance on Wednesday into Thursday.