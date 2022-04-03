First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 4/3 Sunday morning forecast

For tonight, clouds will begin to construct upfront of our subsequent storm system. The low can be 43.

CBS2



Rain begins to overspread your complete area simply earlier than dawn on Sunday morning. It will initially start as snow, or a rain/snow combine for typical colder spots reminiscent of northwestern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley. A light-weight coating to an inch is feasible in these locales earlier than a fast changeover to all rain.

CBS2



Rain can be ongoing all through the day. Totals can be within the .25-.50-inch vary, with remoted larger quantities, particularly in Ocean County, and may finish utterly by 8 p.m.

CBS2



It can be cooler than right this moment, with the excessive proper round 50. Skies start to filter on Sunday night time. The low within the metropolis can be 40, whereas 30s can be widespread within the suburbs.