First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/24 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will probably be cloudy to partially sunny and barely cooler with highs within the higher 60s to close 70. We’ll see extra clearing tonight with temps falling into the 50s.

Tomorrow’s trending a bit of brighter with principally to partially sunny skies and highs round 70.

Looking Ahead: Clouds make a comeback on Thursday with an opportunity of a bit of rain, however primarily late within the day and at night time. Friday could possibly be a bit of tough for these getting away for the vacation weekend… showers and thunderstorms probably with highs within the mid to higher 70s. We have a Yellow Alert for Friday afternoon into the night time.

As for Saturday, we’ll have to go away in an opportunity of showers with partly sunny skies and highs within the 70s.