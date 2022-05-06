Americas

First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/6 Friday forecast

Forecast: Rain/showers ease their approach into the world this morning and overspread your entire space by this afternoon. It will not be fairly as heat both with temperatures primarily caught within the 50s…15+ levels cooler than yesterday. Rain will proceed to push by the world tonight with pockets of average to heavy rain at instances, which might result in slightly flooding across the space. 

The rain lingers by the day tomorrow with a gusty wind (25-35 mph) in place, particularly alongside the coast (35-45+ mph). And it isn’t till tomorrow evening that the rain lastly tapers off. When all is alleged and executed, 1-2.5″ of rain is predicted.

Looking Ahead: There’s a slight likelihood of showers on Mother’s Day with breezy circumstances and maybe some brightening throughout our northernmost suburbs. Expect highs solely within the higher 50s. 

As for early subsequent week, sunshine makes a comeback with temperatures returning to the 60s.



