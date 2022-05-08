First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/8 Mother’s Day morning forecast

Happy Mother’s Day! While it will not be one of the best trying day… it will likely be considerably improved from yesterday.

We’re waking as much as chilly temps within the 40s for many… even some higher 30s far N&W. Scattered showers are nonetheless round, primarily centered south and east of the town. Drier air is within the means of nudging down from the north.

Today general can be principally cloudy across the metropolis, however for northwest NJ up into the Lower Hudson Valley, you may probably have a pleasant afternoon with brighter skies! To the south and east, clouds linger for a lot of the day, together with just a few showers. Temps will nonetheless be about 15 levels under regular topping out within the mid 50s. The winds have calmed down, however it’ll nonetheless be breezy with gusts as much as 30 mph at instances.

Hang in there… large enhancements by way of the week with temps again into the 70s by midweek!