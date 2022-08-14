First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 8/14 Sunday morning forecast

After a wonderful Saturday, skies will stay principally clear tonight, and will probably be on the cool aspect.

65 is the forecasted low for town, whereas 50s will probably be stop throughout most of the suburbs. Upper 40s are even potential for the same old cool spots, north and west. It will probably be one of many coolest nights since early July.

Sunday will probably be one other superb day; nevertheless, clouds will start to extend within the afternoon hours, forward of a system that may carry some rain on Monday. 83 will probably be our excessive.

Sunday night time will function partly cloudy skies, with a low of 68, in addition to a slight uptick in humidity ranges.