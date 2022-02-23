Americas

First Alert Weather: Red alert for icy Friday morning commute

NEW YORK — The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with snow and sleet headed our method later this week.

Temperatures are anticipated to succeed in near-record highs Wednesday, however they are going to take a dive in a single day.

A winter storm watch has been issued from 7 p.m. Thursday to six p.m. Friday.

Four plus inches of plowable snow are doable north and west of New York City.

The metropolis and instant suburbs are anticipated to see a wintry combine, ramping up proper earlier than the morning commute.

Watch out for icy circumstances on the streets and sidewalks.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the newest forecast and climate alerts. 

