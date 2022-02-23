First Alert Weather: Red alert for icy Friday morning commute

NEW YORK — The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with snow and sleet headed our method later this week.

Temperatures are anticipated to succeed in near-record highs Wednesday, however they are going to take a dive in a single day.

A winter storm watch has been issued from 7 p.m. Thursday to six p.m. Friday.

Four plus inches of plowable snow are doable north and west of New York City.

The metropolis and instant suburbs are anticipated to see a wintry combine, ramping up proper earlier than the morning commute.

Watch out for icy circumstances on the streets and sidewalks.

