First Alert Weather: Red Alert for stormy weather Saturday

NEW YORK — The First Alert Weather group has issued a Red Alert with stormy climate headed our approach late Friday by way of Saturday.

Rain showers roll in throughout the day and grow to be extra widespread throughout the world by afternoon.

There will likely be pockets of average to heavy rain in a single day, which might result in some localized flooding. The National Weather Service has issued advisories alongside the coast.

The rain is predicted to stay round Saturday, together with gust winds, particularly alongside the coast.

When it is all mentioned and performed, the world might see 1 to three inches by Sunday.

There’s a slight likelihood of showers once more on Mother’s Day, with breezy situations.

