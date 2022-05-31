First cargo ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city: Separatist leader

A ship has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the primary time since Russia took town and is headed east to Russia with a load of metallic, the Russian-backed separatist chief of the Ukrainian breakaway area of Donetsk stated on Tuesday.

Ukraine stated the cargo of metallic to Russia from Mariupol, whose seize gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed-Crimea, amounted to looting.

“Today 2,500 tons of hot-rolled sheets left the port of Mariupol,” Denis Pushilin, the chief of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “The ship headed for (the Russian city of) Rostov.”

Russia seized full management of Mariupol earlier this month when greater than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters surrendered on the besieged Azovstal steelworks. Russia stated final week that the port had been demined and was open once more to business vessels.

