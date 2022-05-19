Americas

First case of highly contagious bird flu detected in New Jersey

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. – New Jersey has its first case of a highly contagious bird flu

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the case in a yard poultry flock in Monmouth County. 

Signs of an infection in birds embody decreased urge for food and egg manufacturing, coughing and lethargy. 

Experts say the virus spreads by means of contact with bodily secretions. 

The CDC says the latest detection does not pose an immediate public health concern

