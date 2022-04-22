First day of 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. First day of the
9thFIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions began on the
National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 22, Trend reviews.
Qualifying competitions within the particular person program will likely be held
right this moment – the graces will exhibit workouts with a hoop and a
ball. There will even be a qualification of groups in group
workouts, which can current a program with 5 hoops. Based on
the outcomes of the qualification, the finalists will likely be
decided.
According to the registration checklist, 130 athletes from 31
international locations, together with 42 particular person and 84 group gymnasts (14
teams), will participate within the fifth worldwide competitors in
gymnastics disciplines hosted by Azerbaijan from April 22 by way of
April 24, 2022.
Our nation will likely be represented within the particular person program by
Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, whereas Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman
Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan
and Darya Sorokina will carry out throughout the workforce in group
workouts.
During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete within the
All-Around and equipment finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will
be offered to the gymnast and workforce in group workouts that
obtained the best execution rating from the judges on the World
Cup.
This would be the ninth Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in our
nation up to now. Azerbaijan’s capital hosted the World Championships
and eight World Cups in 2005 and 2019 on this self-discipline.
It must be talked about that after a two-year break, spectators
will be capable of watch the competitions at National Gymnastics Arena
because of easing measures underneath a particular quarantine regime.
People collaborating within the competitions as spectators will need to have
a legitimate COVID-19 vaccination certificates or immune certificates, a
certificates of contraindications to COVID-19 vaccine aside from
individuals underneath the age of 18.