First day of 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. First day of the

9thFIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions began on the

National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 22, Trend reviews.

Qualifying competitions within the particular person program will likely be held

right this moment – the graces will exhibit workouts with a hoop and a

ball. There will even be a qualification of groups in group

workouts, which can current a program with 5 hoops. Based on

the outcomes of the qualification, the finalists will likely be

decided.

According to the registration checklist, 130 athletes from 31

international locations, together with 42 particular person and 84 group gymnasts (14

teams), will participate within the fifth worldwide competitors in

gymnastics disciplines hosted by Azerbaijan from April 22 by way of

April 24, 2022.

Our nation will likely be represented within the particular person program by

Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, whereas Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman

Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan

and Darya Sorokina will carry out throughout the workforce in group

workouts.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete within the

All-Around and equipment finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will

be offered to the gymnast and workforce in group workouts that

obtained the best execution rating from the judges on the World

Cup.

This would be the ninth Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in our

nation up to now. Azerbaijan’s capital hosted the World Championships

and eight World Cups in 2005 and 2019 on this self-discipline.

It must be talked about that after a two-year break, spectators

will be capable of watch the competitions at National Gymnastics Arena

because of easing measures underneath a particular quarantine regime.

People collaborating within the competitions as spectators will need to have

a legitimate COVID-19 vaccination certificates or immune certificates, a

certificates of contraindications to COVID-19 vaccine aside from

individuals underneath the age of 18.