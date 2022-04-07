First edition of Bajaj ‘Dominar Rides’ concludes on a high note

Bajaj Auto knowledgeable {that a} complete of 15 Dominar riders participated within the first version of the journey.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday introduced that it has not too long ago concluded the primary version of ‘Dominar Rides’. This occasion was a eight-day, Mumbai–Rann of Kutch–Mumbai journey which was flagged off on March twenty third and concluded on March thirtieth. The journey lined nearly 2,200km over scenic places of the White Rann, popularly often called ‘India’s Great White Desert’.

“We are delighted to conclude the primary version of ‘Dominar Ride’ on a excessive observe. With all of the riders and their Dominars returning enriched and energised, we’re tremendous excited on the prospect of curating the subsequent expertise for our Dominar lovers,” mentioned Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited.

A complete of 15 Dominar rider participated within the first version of this journey. “Dominar Rides are all about guaranteeing pleasurable driving experiences and exploring open roads, fascinating landscapes, and distinctive cultures. The Dominar model has created a powerful following to develop into the popular selection for long-distance touring. With extra excursions scheduled sooner or later, we hope that this program will witness riders hitting the street extra typically, feeling the wind, and making recollections they may cherish for a lifetime,” added Sundararaman.

Meanwhile, the corporate introduced the launch of the brand new Dominar 400 with factory-fitted touring equipment resembling tall visor, hand guard, engine bash plate, leg guard, service and again stopper, amongst others.

At the center of the bike continues to take a seat the identical liquid cooled 373.3cc DOHC FI engine which pushes out 40 PS of energy and 35 Nm of torque. The suspension equipment on the bike consists of 43 mm up-side down (USD) forks backed up with a monoshock rear unit. The bike is obtainable for buy in two color choices -Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.

