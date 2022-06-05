First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee parade

Jaguar Land Rover turned part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with 26 of its vehicles on Sunday, June 5. To commemorate Her Majesty’s 70 years of devoted service, the British automaker additionally donated a brand new Defender 130 SUV to the British Red Cross to assist its operations within the UK. The firm’s representatives will work with Red Cross to adapt the Defender 130 earlier than it goes into service.

During the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, two of her Land Rover Defenders have been part of the pageant together with three Jaguar and Land Rover automobiles from James Bond movies. Other automobiles included a set of uncommon Jaguar convertibles together with a bespoke 1965 Series 1 E-type Roadster with a complete record of enhancements and a metallic blue paintwork impressed by the Union flag. “It is a real honour for our automobiles to play a component on this momentous event to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee,” stated Chris Thorp, Chief of Staff at Jaguar Land Rover.

(Also learn | Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 takes cues from brand’s racing heritage)



Land Rover Defender 130 SUV donated to the British Red Cross.



Other noteworthy Jaguar Land Rover automobiles that participated within the pageant included the primary Land Rover that got here into the world and was unveiled on the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show. The parade additionally featured an F-PACE electrical hybrid unit in a bespoke livery designed with drumming sensation Nandi Bushell. There was additionally an all-electric I-PACE from the E-Trophy racing collection.

The procession of the Land Rovers coated a 3 km route by means of The Mall and Buckingham Palace together with greater than 10,000 volunteers and creatives celebrating every of the Queen’s seven many years on the throne by means of a carnival of artwork, music, theatre and dance. The procession of the Jaguar Land Rover automobiles additionally featured notable model followers and cultural icons together with Bear Grylls and Dame Joan Collins.

First Published Date: