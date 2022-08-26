Americas

First Forecast Weather August 26, 2022 (Today)

First Forecast Weather August 26, 2022 (Today) – CBS Detroit


Isolated showers possible today with more sunshine as the day progresses. Meteorologist Karen Carter pinpoints what you can expect for your Friday. For more weather visit CBSDetroit.com/weather

