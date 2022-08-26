First Forecast Weather August 26, 2022 (Today)

\r\nFirst Forecast Weather August 26, 2022 (Today) - CBS Detroit\n \n \n\n \n\n \n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n\n \n \n Watch CBS News\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n Isolated showers possible today with more sunshine as the day progresses. Meteorologist Karen Carter pinpoints what you can expect for your Friday. For more weather visit CBSDetroit.com\/weather\n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n\n\n\n \n Be the first to know\n Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.\n\n Not Now\n Turn On\n\n \n \n\n \n\r\n\r\nSource link