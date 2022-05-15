First home buyers could use superannuation under Coalition government

First residence consumers will have the ability to use their superannuation to get into the property market beneath a pledge from the Coalition.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced the coverage on the Liberal Party’s marketing campaign launch in Brisbane on Sunday afternoon.

“We want to further help Australians get past what is the biggest hurdle on their path to home ownership [and] that is the difficulty of saving for a deposit. And being able to use their own money to do it.”

He stated the coverage will enable first residence consumers to take a position “a responsible portion of their own superannuation into their own home”.