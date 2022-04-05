First ICC trial addressing Darfur war crimes gets underway

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman is accused of overseeing hundreds of pro-government Janjaweed fighters liable for persecution, homicide, rape and torture throughout the 2003-2004 top of the violence during which tons of of hundreds have been killed.

“I am innocent of all of these charges,” the septuagenarian Abd-Al-Rahman advised judges after the fees have been learn out initially of his case.

Abd-Al-Rahman, whom prosecutors say was often known as Ali Kushayb, voluntarily surrendered to The Hague-based court docket in June 2020 after 13 years on the run. He has denied the fees.

The trial comes amid an upsurge in what humanitarian teams say is inter-communal violence in Darfur because the finish of the United Nations and African Union mission there.