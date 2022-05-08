First lady Dr. Jill Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Washington — First woman Dr. Jill Biden made a shock journey to Ukraine on Sunday, assembly with the primary woman of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and visiting with Ukrainian youngsters who’ve been displaced by the continued struggle with Russia.

Biden, who launched into her journey to Eastern Europe on Thursday, crossed the border from Slovakia into southwestern Ukraine on Sunday afternoon for the unannounced go to to a public college in Uzhhorod that was transformed into a brief shelter, housing 163 Ukrainians, together with 47 youngsters. It was a uncommon go to by a U.S. first woman right into a struggle zone.

The first woman was greeted by Zelenska, who has not been seen in public since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, in line with a U.S. official. The official mentioned the 2 girls have exchanged correspondence over the previous couple of weeks.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Biden instructed reporters touring along with her. “We thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop, and this war has been brutal, and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Zelenska known as the go to by Biden a “very courageous act.”

First woman Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, partner of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, exterior of a public college in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Susan Walsh / AP



“Because we understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day, even today,” she mentioned. “We all feel your support and we all feel the leadership of the U.S. president, but we would like to note that the Mother’s Day is a very symbolic day for us because we also feel your love and support during such an important day.”

Biden and Zelenska held a personal bilateral assembly for roughly an hour, after which they met with youngsters who had been making bears out of cardboard and tissue paper for his or her moms.

The first woman returned to Slovakia after spending roughly two hours in Ukraine.

Biden joins a rising variety of high U.S. officers who’ve made secret visits to Ukraine in current weeks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to the capital city of Kyiv in April, and a delegation of House Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a secret trip to the capital final week and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Biden has not traveled to Ukraine, although he visited Eastern Europe in March.

Biden’s unannounced cease in Ukraine is the primary by the partner of a sitting president to a struggle zone since Laura Bush visited Afghanistan in 2008. The former first woman additionally visited Afghanistan in 2005. Michelle Obama in 2015 traveled to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which has been designated a fight zone since 1991, to fulfill with troops.