First look at the $2.5bn final piece of Sydney’s Barangaroo foreshore

A two-hectare waterfront park, campus-style places of work and a brand new cultural venue will kind the ultimate piece of Barangaroo, as opposition grows to a proposed 21-storey tower residents concern will block views from Observatory Hill.

Developer Aqualand on Sunday revealed a primary take a look at the $2.5 billion scheme for Central Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour earlier than the NSW Department of Planning and Environment locations the newest plans on exhibition.

Central Barangaroo will full the NSW authorities’s huge redevelopment of the foreshore west of Sydney’s CBD. Credit:Aqualand

Designed to behave as a “bridge” between the headland park and the extra intensively developed industrial district, Central Barangaroo is the final stage of the NSW authorities’s huge Barangaroo city renewal venture.

Barangaroo has lengthy been a bone of rivalry between the state authorities and residents, architects and the City of Sydney council, which have criticised the size of growth and the privatisation of public foreshore.