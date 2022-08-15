First Meeting Of Minimum Support Price Committee Likely On August 22: Report

First assembly of Committee on Minimum Support Price to be held on August 22

New Delhi:

The committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) is scheduled to carry its first assembly on August 22 to debate future methods, in keeping with official sources.

The assembly will probably be held at 10.30 am on the National Agriculture Science Complex (NASC) within the nationwide capital, the sources added.

In the primary assembly, sources mentioned the committee will introduce members, deliberate on “future strategies” and talk about establishing sub-panels to cowl the broad points talked about within the phrases of reference.

Meanwhile, the federal government is persuading Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to participate within the proceedings of the committee, it must be seen if it’ll change its thoughts and nominate three representatives, sources added.

SKM, which necessitated establishing of this committee after main farmers’ protest in opposition to three farm legal guidelines and forcing the federal government to repeal them, has already rejected this committee and determined to not nominate its representatives.

While saying the repeal of three farm legal guidelines in November final yr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to arrange a committee to look into farmers’ MSP points.

The committee, headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, was constituted on July 18 to “promote zero budget based farming”, to “change” crop patterns holding in thoughts the altering wants of the nation, and to make MSP extra “effective and transparent”.

There are 26 members together with the chairman of the committee and three membership slots saved apart for representatives of SKM.

The members of the committee embrace: Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, agri-economists CSC Shekhar from Indian Institute of Economic Development and Sukhpal Singh from IIM-Ahmedabad and Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) senior member Naveen P Singh.

Among farmer representatives, the committee has National award-winning farmer Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, and 5 members from different farmer organisations embrace Gunwant Patil, Krishnaveer Choudhary, Pramod Kumar Choudhary, Guni Prakash and Sayyed Pasha Patel.

Two members of the farmers’ cooperative and group — IFFCO Chairman Dilip Sanghani and CNRI General Secretary Binod Anand — are additionally a part of the committee.

Senior members of agricultural universities, 5 central authorities secretaries and chief secretaries of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha are additionally a part of the committee.