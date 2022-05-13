First meeting of the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly 

MEPs and UK parliamentarians will collect in Brussels on Thursday and right this moment (13 May) to debate the state of EU-UK relations and the struggle in Ukraine.

The first assembly of the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly (PPA), established by the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and agreed in December 2020, can be opened by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

When: Thursday 12 May and Friday 13 May

Where: SPINELLI constructing, room 3G3, and distant participation

MEPs and UK parliamentarians will debate on the most recent developments in EU-UK relations and the state of play inside the Partnership Council, which oversees the implementation, software and interpretation of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. They may even focus on EU-UK cooperation to deal with Russia’s struggle in opposition to Ukraine, vitality, the affect of Withdrawal Agreement points on the work of the Partnership Council and methods to construct a brand new, multi-dimensional EU-UK relationship after Brexit.

Additional audio system anticipated to deal with these gathered embody Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Ellis, Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino in addition to UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey.

The full assembly agenda is on the market here.

You can observe all of the conferences stay here (Thursday) and here (Friday).

Press convention

A press convention with the Chairs of the European Parliament’s and the UK Parliament’s delegations to the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe, FR) and Sir Oliver Heald, is scheduled for 13.15 CEST on Thursday, in Parliament’s press convention room Anna Politkovskaya (SPAAK constructing, room 0A50).

For distant participation, please join through Interactio here. You may also watch it stay here.

Background

The EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly was arrange following the entry into drive of the brand new Trade and Cooperation Agreement in January 2021. It acts as a discussion board for the European Parliament and the UK Parliament to change views on EU-UK relations. It may also request info from the Partnership Council – the primary joint EU-UK physique overseeing the implementation of the TCA – and make suggestions to it.

The Partnership Council is at present chaired by EU Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.

More info

