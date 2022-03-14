First on CNN: Satellite image shows damage to Snake Island

The picture, taken on Sunday by Maxar Technologies, exhibits injury to some buildings from Russian navy strikes, in addition to a Russian naval vessel anchored within the Black Sea. It backs reviews from the start of the Russian invasion that the island got here underneath assault after its Ukrainian garrison rejected Russian give up calls for.

The Ukrainian troops have been all killed — and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated they might be “awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously” — however later the Ukrainian military said they were “alive and well” and taken prisoner

According to the Ukrainian Navy, the garrison on the island repelled two assaults by Russian forces however in the long run was pressured to give up “due to the lack of ammunition.”

A Ukrainian assertion stated that Russian attackers destroyed the island’s infrastructure, together with lighthouses, towers and antennas — among the injury that may now be seen within the new satellite tv for pc photograph.