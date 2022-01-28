First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar from their pool party scream ‘happily-ever-after’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADIRA, MEET BROTHERS First images of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar from their pool celebration scream ‘happily-ever-after’

Naagin fame Mouni Roy married the love of her life Suraj Nambiar on January 27 within the presence of her shut pal and relations. After tying the knot as per South Indian and Bengali traditions in Goa, the newlyweds hosted a pool celebration for his or her friends. The first few photos which have surfaced on-line are screaming ‘happily-ever-after.’ Music composer duo Meet Brothers, who attended the marriage took to Instagram and shared an image of themselves and the newlyweds at a pool celebration.

Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh are all smiles as they pose with the couple. In the photographs, Mouni is glowing in inexperienced shimmery apparel whereas Suraj is trying dapper in a printed shirt with white trousers. Several different celebrities together with Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif additionally attended the post-wedding festivity.

Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani and others took to Instagram and shared a couple of glimpses from the pool celebration. Check them out right here.

Earlier, Mouni and Suraj made their wedding ceremony announcement on Instagram by sharing some cherished up photos from their wedding ceremony day. Mouni wrote within the caption, “I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

Suraj whereas sharing glimpses of his wedding ceremony wrote, “27.01.2022 – Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Mouni had all the time been tight-lipped about her relationship with Suraj earlier than they obtained married. Reportedly, the couple had been courting one another since 2019. Mouni belongs from Cooch Behar in West Bengal whereas Suraj who’s a banker-businessman in Dubai hails from Bangaluru.