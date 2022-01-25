First Responders Warn Of Thin Ice Dangers After Several Rescues

BOSTON (CBS) – The chilly climate has despatched many individuals to frozen lakes and ponds round New England, however first responders are warning about skinny ice risks.

Over the weekend, first responders saved a number of individuals who fell by means of the ice at Spy Pond in Arlington. In Hampstead, New Hampshire Monday morning, a Salem man suffered a head harm when his ATV broke through the ice on Wash Pond.

Equipped with the right security gear – Sunday’s rescues on Spy Pond didn’t cease witnesses like Nate Binzen from heading out on the ice once more Monday for some pond hockey “There were a lot of people out here yesterday and I think some people don’t really know what’s dangerous and what isn’t,” Binzen mentioned.

Arlington Police officer Mike Hogan made the primary rescue Sunday on Spy Pond. “You could see the person was like in the ice, like treading water, holding onto the edge of the ice,” Hogan mentioned.

Officer Hogan used a home made rope pull to assist the person out of the water. Only two hours later, he was referred to as again to the identical spot for one more rescue.

“It’s pretty unusual. I grew up in this town, and I always worry about that pond because it’s got to be really cold for a few weeks before you get out there because there’s all these springs that come up and it keeps the water moving underneath so you can’t really tell if it’s safe or not,” Hogan mentioned.

Despite the handfuls on the ice Monday, the message from officers is obvious.

“The town or the department is never going to say that it’s safe just because there’s a myriad of factors that could cause thin ice in certain spots, so we always kind of preach that the only safe ice is the ice is inside a skating rink,” Arlington Firefighter Martin Conroy mentioned.

WBZ Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher says southern New England is on the sting of the deep chilly wanted to provide thick ice.

“It’s easy to freeze that top layer, it’s more difficult to build down and down over time,” Eric Fisher mentioned. “If you don’t know how deep it is, you want to use a lot of caution.”

Everyone ought to keep off the ice whether it is 2″ thick or much less.

For ice fishing, you usually wish to see 4″ of ice thickness.

Snowmobiles and ATVs require about 5-6″ of ice.

For automobiles and small vehicles 8-12″ is advisable.

Medium vehicles and even planes can go on the ice when there may be 12-15″ of ice.