First round of India-UK trade talks concludes

The first spherical of negotiations for an India-UK free commerce settlement (FTA), formally launched on January 13, concluded after two weeks on Friday protecting 26 areas corresponding to commerce in items and companies, funding, mental property, boundaries to commerce, small and medium enterprises, geographical indicators and digital.

“Both sides acknowledge the importance of ensuring this first round – held virtually over 2 weeks – could proceed despite the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic,” commerce ministry mentioned in a press release.

“Both teams maintain a shared ambition to conclude negotiations by the end of 2022,” it mentioned, including that the 2 events are making efforts to safe a complete settlement at the same time as chief negotiators would proceed to contemplate the advantages of an interim settlement.

India and the UK goal doubling bilateral commerce in items and companies to about $100 billion by 2030.