Sydney shivered by its coldest morning of the 12 months on Saturday as temperatures fell to 2 levels in elements of town.

“Camden was two degrees on Saturday morning,” Bureau of Meteorology responsibility forecaster Jordan Notara stated.

Elsewhere within the state was even chillier, with temperatures at ski resort Thredbo plunging to -5.8 levels and the primary snow of the winter touchdown on the resort’s peaks a month earlier than the official ski season will get underway.

“It’s the coldest it’s been there since November last year,” Notara stated.