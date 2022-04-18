First time in 7 months: Israel’s military says Iron Dome shoots down rocket from Gaza

Israel’s navy stated {that a} rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was shot down by an Iron Dome interceptor, Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio reported on Monday, including that the rocket launch was the primary in almost seven months.

Earlier, the IDF sounded sirens in Kissufim and Ein Hashlosha in southern Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Kan radio stated there have been no casualties, including that it was the primary time in seven months {that a} rocket was launched in direction of Israel from the Palestinian territories.

The rocket assault comes as Palestinian-Israeli tensions have been heightened resulting from clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

The violence at Al-Aqsa compound began early Friday and has wounded over 170 folks, principally Palestinians.

The violent clashes come at a delicate time when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover competition.

Al-Aqsa compound is the third holiest web site in Islam and the holiest web site for the Jews who seek advice from it because the Temple Mount. It has traditionally been a flashpoint for Palestinian-Israeli clashes.

