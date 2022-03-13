First-time winner at rainy Cape Town Cycle Tour | Ride24

Marc Pritzen timed his Sea Point dash to perfection, for the win. (Photo: Tobias Ginsberg)

The first moist CTCT since 2006 made for terrifically difficult situations – and thrilling racing.

Meteorologists promised rain and it arrived early, with the professional riders rolling out on moist roads. Cool situations may cut back fatigue, however a slick highway floor will increase danger.

For the professional riders, any moist CTCT is all about managing accessible grip – and never crashing on these high-speed descents. Race favorite Nolan Hoffman couldn’t equal Willie Engelbrecht’s record of 5 CTCT wins.

It was moist from the beginning, with riders having to handle accessible grip and take care of spray. (Photo: @slam_clark) Ride24

Powering by the rain

Breakaways not often have the specified end result at any CTCT, however a bunch of main riders who pulled their collective technique at Smitswinkel Bay, defended this benefit into Sea Point. The rain elevated as this group of 4 males positioned for the dash, within the race’s last kilometres.

It was 22-year outdated Marc Pritzen, besting his breakaway group in a detailed dash to the road – displaying nice presence of thoughts within the race’s last meters, regardless of growing rain. Pritzen gained in a time of 02:37:55, with Sascha Weber second and HB Kruger in third.

Printzen gained final 12 months’s South African highway championships in Swellendam and has a 947 Ride Joburg victory to his credit score, too. The CTCT title will additional improve his palmarès.

The girls’s end was additionally a dash, with much less rain current. (Photo: Chris Hitchcock) Ride24

Another win for Kim

In the ladies’s class, defending champion Kim Le Court De Billot defended her title. “It was the most exciting CTCT to ride. In the rain. These conditions make it so much more interesting.”

One of Le Court De Billot’s strongest rivals, and five-time CTCT winner, Cherise Willeit, crashed on Chapman’s Peak and was compelled to withdraw.

Hayley Preen completed second, with mountain biker, Candice Lill, finishing the ladies’s podium.